PM expresses dismay over not having fire exit at Bailey Road building

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today expressed her resentment over having no fire exit in the commercial building on Bailey Road in the capital that caught fire last night claiming 46 lives so far and injuring many others.

“Despite, we have arranged fire extinguishers but people are not so much conscious. You have witnessed a fire in a multistoried building on Bailey Road in the capital which had no fire exits,” she said.

The premier made the remarks while inaugurating the National Insurance Day-2024 at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) here this morning.

She said her government has instructed time and again to

ensure proper safety measures that included setting up fire extinguishers and fire exits in the building.

“But, they (Bailey Road building authority) did not comply the order,” she said.

The premier continued: “Forty five people have died. What could be more painful than that?”

Sheikh Hasina said she had repeatedly instructed the architects to have open veranda, fire exit and ventilation when they prepare design of a house or building.

“The architects don’t prepare design accordingly while the owners do not want to leave one inch of land,” she said.

The Prime Minister said the blaze-hit building on Bailey Road might have no insurance, adding,” So, they will get nothing (due to having no insurance).

She continued: “So, it is urgently needed to create awareness among the people about doing insurance.”

The premier asked the authorities concerned to make people particularly the commoners about insurance.

“Insurance can assure the people of giving secured life. If anyone has insurance, he can be confirmed that he will get something,” she said.

The Prime Minister asked all concerned to take prompt measures to meet the insurance demand of the people at the quickest possible time.

“Take measures as the insurance demand of the real people can be paid correctly and quickly,” she said, adding that the people will be encouraged to do insurance through it.

The Prime Minister, however, asked the authority to be watchful about paying the false insurance demand referring to ready-made garment factory’s flatulence act of setting fire deliberately time and again for claiming false insurance demand.

Briefly describing her government measures for the overall development of the insurance sector, she said her government has been implementing Bangladesh Insurance Sector Development Project.

“Once the project is implemented, professionalism and efficiency in technology in this sector will be flourished further,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina said her government had made Bangladesh digital following the election manifesto of 2008 and are now pursuing to build Smart Bangladesh in line with the 2024 election manifesto.

“Insurance will march ahead smartly towards prosperity,” she hoped.

At the same programme, the Prime Minister also inaugurated the bancassurance service that facilitated to provide premium of the insurance from the bank directly.

She thanked all concerned to make much easier the insurance process involving banks to this end by which both the banks and insurances can be beneficial.

After introducing the process, people can give their premiums of the insurance through their bank accounts, Sheikh Hasina said.

The premier asked the authorities concerned to meet the insurance demand of the people through the banking channel.

The Ministry of Finance and the Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority (IDRA) jointly organised the programme.

The National Insurance Day-2024 is being observed elsewhere across the country in a befitting manner with this year’s theme ‘Karbo Bima Garbo Desh, Smart Hobe Bangladesh’.

The Prime Minister also distributed prizes among first second and third in essay writing competition in two groups.

Two each life and non-life insurance companies also received honorary crest from the Prime Minister for their contributions to flourish the insurance industries.

The award recipients later took part in a photo session with the Prime Minister.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages on Thursday.

Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali, MP, Secretary of the Financial Institutions Division, Ministry of Finance, Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah, Chairman of the IDRA Mohammad Jainul Bari and Bangladesh Insurance Association (BIA) President Sheikh Kabir Hossain also spoke on the occasion.

A video documentary on the insurance sector was screened at the ceremony.

On March 1 in 1960, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman started working for the then-Alpha Insurance Company. Therefore, the government has decided to celebrate March 1 as the National Insurance Day, every year.

The government had later upgraded the “National Insurance Day” from ‘B’ category to ‘A’ category commemorating the great architect of independence, greatest Bangalee of all times and Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.