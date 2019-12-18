PM flies to Spain on Sunday to join COP25

DHAKA, Nov 29, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is set to leave Dhaka for Madrid on Sunday on a three-day official visit to Spain to join the “Heads of State and Government Summit” of the 25th Annual Conference of

Parties (COP25).

The COP25 of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) will be held on December 2-13 in Madrid under the Presidency of Chile and with logistical support from Spain.

Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) sources said a Biman Bangladesh Airlines special flight carrying the premier and her entourage members will take off from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) here for Madrid on Sunday

morning.

The flight is scheduled to land at Madrid Torrejon Airport at 5:40pm (localtime).