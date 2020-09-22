PM for all-out preparations to fight possible second wave of COVID-19

Apprehending the second wave of coronavirus in the country, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today instructed the authorities concerned to take all-out preparations up to the field- level as part of the precautionary measures to fight any possible resurfacing of COVID-19 in the approaching winter.

Referring to resurfacing of the coronavirus disease in many countries across the globe, the prime minister urged the people to wear masks hugely and abide by all prescribed health protocols to stop the spread of the deadly COVID-19 in the country.

“Preparations will have to be taken from right now at the field-level to fight the possible second wave of the COVID-19,” Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam told a news briefing quoting the Prime Minister as saying following the weekly cabinet meeting.

The prime minister instructed all to use masks massively and take precautionary measures against cold alongside taking instant treatment in case of developing any COVID-19 symptoms as winter is approaching, he said.

The premier attended the virtual meeting from her official Ganabhaban residence while her cabinet colleagues got connected from the Cabinet Division through a video conference.

“The honourable Prime Minister has requested all time and again to wear masks to effectively fight the coronavirus,” Anwarul said referring to the people’s reluctance to using masks.

He said the cabinet expressed its frustration about the people’s attitude towards the use of masks, stressing on conducting massive awareness

campaign up to the field-level to ensure that all the people will wear masks.

The instructions came from the cabinet meeting after holding a long meeting on the precautionary measures to face the Coronavirus as the disease has resurfaced in many countries particularly the cold ones.

Replying to a query, the cabinet secretary said that they have already given instructions to the Religious Affairs Ministry to inform all the mosques across the country to circulate a declaration of the government that during the Zahr or Magrib prayers the use of masks is mandatory for all.

The drives of mobile courts are being continued alongside conducting massive awareness campaign to make people aware about the health guidelines, particularly wearing of masks, he said.

He requested the media to play a pivotal role in making people aware to use the masks.

Anwarul said that the Prime Minister has given instructions to all for taking precautionary measures as many people will suffer from pneumonia, cold, fever and asthmatic problems with increasing the intensity of cold from mid November.

So, she directed all to take both precautions and preparations for availing instant healthcare services with developing any symptoms of the COVID-19 as the treatment guidelines of the disease have already reached up to union level health centres across the country, he said.

The premier asked all concerned to utilize the experiences of facing the COVID-19 to counter the second wave of the pandemic, he said, adding that “The honourable PM gave us the instructions on the possible second wave of the coronavirus.”

The cabinet secretary said the experts have also suggested taking prior preparations as the second wave of COVID-19 is an uncertain matter for Bangladesh.

“If the second wave arrives and we remain alert and conscious utilizing the experiences that we have already gathered, it will be easy for us to face any possible situation,” he continued.

The cabinet secretary said they have already instructed all concerned to hold an inter-ministerial meeting tomorrow (Tuesday) to discuss in details about the measures to combat the possible second wave of COVID-19.

image_print