PM for consolidating cooperation to check tech-based transnational crimes

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today called for consolidating cooperation among the countries of the world to check anti-human activities and transnational organised crimes with the advent of newer technology.

“With the advent of newer technology, fresh challenges are being created in the form of cyber crime, money laundering, violent extremism and transnational organised crimes which require consolidating cooperation among the countries of the world to check anti-human activities,” she said.

Digitalization of Policing can be a great way forward to fighting terrorism, violent extremism and other tech-based crimes, the premier said.

“Policing around the world has become extremely challenging these days. In this present context, no single nation can address these on its own. To address all these menaces, there is no alternative to consolidating cooperation among the countries of the world,” she said.

The prime minister said this while virtually inaugurating the 11th Annual INTERPA Conference in a city hotel hosted by Police Staff College Bangladesh, from her official Ganabhaban residence here.

She said that institutionalizing is a demand-driven and outcome-based platform to curb violent extremism and tech-based transnational crimes that can ensure global peace and stability.

“We believe, the collective will and joint efforts by INTERPA members can make a marked difference in the security landscape of the globe,” she added.

The premier also said that the theme of this conference ‘Digitalization of Policing’ is really time-befitting.

Violent extremism and transnational organized crime pose an enormous threat to national and international security in this age of globalization where boundaries matter little, she said.

In recent years, she said that new development in technology and communication has enabled such crime networks to carry on their anti-human schemes with increased mobility.

“The destructive activities of the terrorists result in far-reaching destabilizing impact on the whole world. New challenges are also being originated in the form of cybercrime, money laundering, counterfeiting of currency, terrorist financing and other modern-day threats,” she added.

Sheikh Hasina hoped that this unique conference of INTERPA comprising professionals from member police training institutions across continents will open up new avenues for cooperation in the arena of state-of-the-art training, capacity enhancement and sharing the best practices.

She said she feels proud that Bangladesh Police has proved its capacity and resilience in successfully combating terrorism and violent extremism.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, Senior Secretary of the Public Security Division Md. Akhter Hossain, President of INTERPA Professor Dr. Yilmaz Colak and Inspector General of Police and Chair of the Session Dr Benazir Ahmed, spoke on the occasion.

Rector of Police Staff College, Bangladesh Khandker Golam Faruq gave the address of welcome.