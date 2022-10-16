PM for increased trade, investment cooperation with Brunei

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today laid emphasis on increasing cooperation in trade and investment between Bangladesh and Brunei Darussalam as the visit of Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ushered in a new chapter in the bilateral relations.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Moment said this while briefing reporters at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) after the bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Brunei Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah.

Mentioning that the Prime Minister had a wide-ranging discussion with the Sultan of Brunei, the foreign minister said that in the meeting the premier proposed to increase Brunei’s business and investment in Bangladesh.

To this end, the foreign ministers of the two countries will work together, he said.

Besides, the Prime Minister mentioned that by forming a joint consultation commission, measures could be taken to solve problems, if there is any.

Sheikh Hasina invited businessmen of Brunei to come up with investment in Bangladesh as the country has set up 100 special economic zones.

Dr Momen said that Sultan of Brunei has expressed interest in getting experts in information technology, agriculture and fisheries, and halal meat from Bangladesh.

Assuring cooperation on energy, Haji Hassanal Bolkiah said that they will support Bangladesh in this regard according to their needs.

Senior Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and Prime Minister’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim were present at the briefing.

About the recruitment of manpower from Bangladesh, the Prime Minister said Bangladesh has highly talented workers in various fields, including agriculture and fisheries, service sector, and information and technology and they can play an important role in meeting Brunei’s manpower needs, adding that the joint commission can take effective steps in this regard.

Referring to the Rohingya issue during the bilateral talks, Sheikh Hasina said not a single Rohingya has returned to their country so far.

To this end, Haji Hassanal Bolkiah mentioned that ASEAN is looking at the five-point proposal raised by Sheikh Hasina at the United Nations to solve the Rohingya crisis.

The foreign minister said that the Sultan of Brunei agreed to the Prime Minister’s proposal to support Bangladesh to become a partner of the ASEAN Sectoral Dialogue.

Mentioning that Bangladesh and Brunei work together in various international forums, Dr Momen said the two countries are also interested in working together in the field of defense cooperation.

He said Brunei has supported Bangladesh in the UN Human Rights Council in particular.

Haji Hassanal Bolkiah particularly appreciated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s leadership in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the discussion, Sheikh Hasina said instead of looking only at the Western countries, cooperation should be increased within the Eastern and neighboring countries too.

In this context, she mentioned that if the countries of the region work together with the spirit of cooperation in various fields, everyone will improve their position.

About the Sultan’s visit to the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at 32 Dhanmondi today, the foreign minister said Prime Minister herself and on behalf of her younger sister Sheikh Rehana expressed sincere gratitude to him.