PM for proper grooming of children to build ‘Smart Bangladesh’

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said a smart population is needed to build ‘Smart Bangladesh’, urging the children to be groomed properly with human qualities as today’s children will be the smart community of future Bangladesh.

“I would like to tell the children that every child will have to engage in sports and physical exercises, remain neat and clean, obey teachers and guardians, follow the rules, and must have human qualities,” she said.

The premier said this while addressing a function here as chief guest marking the 103rd birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the National Children’s Day-2023.

Mentioning the children as the future of the nation, she said her government’s goal is to develop them as the able citizens of the country.

“Today’s children will be the smart community in future who will build Bangladesh properly,” she said.

The Prime Minister thanked the Women and Children Affairs Ministry for picking this year’s theme of the day, adding that her government wants to transform the country into ‘Smart Bangladesh’ by 2041.

The Ministry of Women and Children Affairs arranged the programme with the theme “Smart Bangladesher Swapne Bangabandhu’r Janmadin, Shishuder Chokh Somridhir Swapne Rangin (The birthday of Bangabandhu in the dream for Smart Bangladesh, Children are dreaming for prosperity)” under the management of Gopalganj district administration.

State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira, MP, spoke at the ceremony as special guest, while secretary of the ministry Md. Hasanuzzaman Kallol delivered welcome address. Little Swapnil Bishwas also spoke on behalf of the children.

With children representative Sneha Islam in the chair, two children –Rubaba Toha Zaman and A L Sharfuddin– conducted the event.

At the outset, a documentary titled “Bangabandhu and Children Rights” was screened.

The premier distributed crests among the winners of a painting competition, quiz on Oshomapto Attojiboni (The Unfinished Memoirs) and Karagarer Rojnamcha (The Prison Diaries) as well as the historic 7th March Speech and recitation competition organized by the district administration.

In the event, she also unveiled the cover of an illustrated book titled “Shishuder Sheikh Mujib (Sheikh Mujib of Children)” composed by Special Security Force (SSF) Director General (DG) Major General Md Majibur Rahman.

Besides, the best art work selected from a painting competition where special children participated was given to the Prime Minister as memento at the function.

In addition, 100 insolvent students received Taka 2,500 each as financial donation on the occasion of the Bangabandhu’s birthday and the children’s day.

Cabinet members, members of parliament, political leaders and high officials were present in the programme.

Dhaka Divisional Commissioner Md. Khalilur Rahman and Gopalganj Deputy Commissioner Kazi Mahbubul Alam were on the stage.