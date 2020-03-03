PM for using modern technology to provide better insurance service

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today urged insurance companies to use modern information communication technology for ensuring corruption free better services to the people alongside making the masses aware about the benefits of having insurance particularly in bad times.

“It is urgently needed to render all the insurance related services including disposing of the insurance claim to the people through using modern information technology,” she said. The premier also stressed the need for making the insurance (industry)dependent on technology capitalizing the benefits of digital Bangladesh

She was addressing a function as the chief guest marking the first ever observance of the “National Insurance Day” at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) here. She said “The introduction of information technology will help reduce corruption and make easier the process of reaching the insurance services to

the people.”

In this context, the prime minister reminded the authorities concerned about launching of Bangabandhu Satellite-1, bringing all the unions across the country under broadband coverage and having available mobiles phones in people’s hand. The premier urged the insurance companies to introduce the state-of-the-art technology Unified Messaging Platform (UMP) launched to protect the interest of the customers.

She said the insurance companies will be brought under the automation system, adding that the system will be helpful for the development of the insurance sector alongside solving its problems. In this context, she added: “Introduction of the automation system in the insurance companies will help remove mistrust of the people on insurance while premium income of insurance companies and revenue income of the government will witness a growth.”

The premier also handed over “Bima Padak” to five persons for their outstanding contribution to the insurance sectors. She earlier unveiled the covers of two books of the Bangladesh Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority (IDRA) titled “Bima Manual” and “Bima Nirdeshika”.

A video documentary on the development of insurance sector was also screened on the occasion. Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal presided over the function, while

Senior Secretary of the Financial Institutions Division under the Ministry of Finance Md. Ashadul Islam and Chairman of Bangladesh Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority (IDRA) Shafiqur Rahman Patwary, spoke at the function.

Bangladesh Insurance Association (BIA) President Sheikh Kabir Hossain, noted insurance personality Begum Faridur Nahar Laily and Bangladesh Insurance Forum (BIF) President BM Yusuf Ali also spoke.