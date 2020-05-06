PM greets Buddhists on Buddha Purnima
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today greeted all
including the Buddhist community members on their biggest religious festival
Buddha Purnima, celebrating the birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha.
In a messages, she said Gautam Buddha had preached the messages of non-
violence, friendship and compassion throughout his life for the peace and
welfare of mankind.
Establishing an ideal society though peace and harmony was his only
objective, the premier added.
Sheikh Hasina said all should follow the ideology and lessons of Buddha to
prevent degradation of values and establish peace in the society.
Mentioning that Bangladesh is a land of communal harmony, she said people
of all religions have long been practicing their respective religions here.
The prime minister said the Buddhist leaders have a significant role in
maintaining the communal harmony in the country.
She said the whole world is now in a crisis due to coronavirus outbreak,
while the World Health Organization (WHO) declared it as a pandemic.
Against the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic, Sheikh Hasina urged the
Buddhist community to celebrate their largest religious festival avoiding
mass gatherings.
Buddha Purnima, the biggest religious festival of the Buddhist community,
will be celebrated in the country tomorrow.
Lord Buddha was born on this day of full moon in 563 BC, attained
enlightenment and passed away on the same day.
