PM greets freedom fighters with gifts on Independence Day

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today greeted the freedom fighters (FFs) of the country on the occasion of the Independence and National Day.

As in the past, the premier sent flowers, fruits and sweetmeats to the war-wounded freedom fighters and members of the martyred families at War-wounded Freedom Fighters’ Rehabilitation Centre (Muktijoddha Tower-1) on Gaznavi Road in the capital’s Mohammadpur area as a mark of her good wishes for them.

Prime Minister’s Assistant Private Secretary (APS)-2 Gazi Hafizur Rahman Liku and Assistant Press Secretary ABM Sarwer-E-Alom Sarker handed over the gift items to them.

According to a media release of the prime minister’s press wing, the war-wounded FFs and members of the martyred families thanked the premier and expressed their gratitude to her for remembering them on every National Day and festivals like the Independence Day, the Victory Day, Eid and Pahela Boishakh.

The freedom fighters (FFs) expressed their confidence on the far-sighted leadership of the eldest daughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and expressed their satisfaction for the overwhelming development and progress of the country.

They also showed their gratitude to Sheikh Hasina’s leadership for presenting the accurate history of independence to the new generation.

They specifically mentioned that marginal people of the country stay well and the FFs along with their families live well if the government under the leadership of Awami League, which believes in the spirit of the great liberation war, is in power.

The FFs and members of their families expressed their gratitude to the prime minister for providing increased allowances, medical care and accommodation to the freedom fighters.

They said the FFs thought that under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh will one day stand high in the world as a hunger and poverty-free, developed, prosperous and self-respecting “Sonar Bangladesh” as dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

They also wished the prime minister’s good health and long life.