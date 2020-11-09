PM greets Joe Biden, Kamala Harris

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today congratulated United States President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Democrat Joe Biden won the US presidency beating Republican incumbent president Donald Trump in a heated election. Joe Biden was elected as the US’s 46th president.

His running mate Kamala Harris made history being vice president as the first Black woman.

Joe Biden said voters had given him a “convincing” victory after he was projected to have defeated Donald Trump.

“Folks, the people of this nation have spoken. They’ve delivered us a clear victory, a convincing victory,” an ebullient Biden told a victory rally in his home state of Delaware.

Besides, Kamala Harris declared her victory as just a beginning for women while she was elected to be the top-ranking female leader in US history.

“While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last,” Harris told a rally as she introduced President-elect Joe Biden at a victory rally in Delaware.

“Every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibility,” she said, reports AFP.