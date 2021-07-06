PM greets Raushan, GM Quader on Eid-ul-Azha

Prime Minister and Leader of the House Sheikh Hasina today greeted Leader of the Opposition Begum Raushan Ershad and Jatiya Party Chairman and Deputy Opposition Leader of the Opposition GM Quader on the occasion of the forthcoming holy Eid-ul-Azha.

The premier greeted the opposition leaders by sending Eid greeting cards to them, according to the press wing of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

PM’s protocol officer-2, Md Abu Zafar Raju handed over the cards to GM Quader and and personal secretary to the Opposition Leader, AKM Abdur Rahim Bhuiyan, this noon.