PM hands over 66,189 houses to homeless families

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today inaugurated the distribution of 66,189 houses as part of her government’s campaign to bring all landless and homeless families under housing facility on the occasion of the “Mujib Borsha”.

For the first time in the world such a large number of houses are being distributed among the landless and homeless people at a time, signaling how the government proceeds to tackle the issue of homeless people.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina joined the houses handing over ceremony virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.

The government has built 66,189 houses at a cost of Taka 1,168 crore for homeless people on the occasion of the Mujib Borsha. Some one lakh more houses will also be distributed among those people in the next month.

Besides, Ashrayan Project under the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) rehabilitated 3,715 families by constructing 743 barracks under 44 project villages in 36 upazilas in 21 districts during the Mujib Year.

Armed Forces Davison is constructing barracks for landless and homeless families.

The Ashrayan Project has prepared a list of 885,622 families in 2020, including 293,361 landless and homeless families, and 592,261 families having 1-10 decimal land but no housing facility.

Ashrayan has also rehabilitated 320,058 landless and homeless families from 1997 to December 2020.

On the other hand, Ashran-2 project (July 2010-June 2022) has a target to rehabilitate 250,000 landless, homeless and displaced families at a cost of Taka 4,840.28 crore.

Ashrayan has already rehabilitated 192,277 landless and homeless families across the country from July 2010 to June 2019.

A total of 48,500 landless and homeless families have been rehabilitated in barracks and 143,777 families having own land (1-10 decimal) but no capacity to construct houses in semi-barracks, corrugated iron sheet barracks and specially designed houses.

In addition, the government also constructed 20 five-story buildings at Khurushkul in Cox’s Bazar for 600 families, who are climate refugees as a special gift by the Prime Minister.

Armed Forces Division is also implementing more 119 multi-storey buildings and related activities through Detailed Project Proposal (DPP).