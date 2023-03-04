PM has breakfast meeting with Tony Blair

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today had a breakfast meeting with Executive Chairman of the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair at her official Ganabhaban residence here.

During the meeting, the former British prime minister apprised the Bangladesh premier of his institute’s activities.

PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed the newsmen after the meeting.

Sheikh Hasina and Tony Blair both reviewed Bangladesh-UK relations, Karim said

Sheikh Hasina appreciated the Tony Blair Institute’s mission to enable leaders and governments for a global future.

The premier recalled her meetings with Tony Blair while he was British prime minister.

They also talked about sports particularly cricket as England cricket team is touring Bangladesh right now.

PM’s Principal Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah, Senior Secretary of Foreign Affairs Masud Bin Momen, Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Secretary Mohammad Salahuddin and British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson were present.