PM has no ID on social media
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has no ID on facebook or any other social networking sites, officials said.
“All the IDs opened on the social networking sites after the name of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina are fake. So, none should be misled seeing the fake posts of false IDs,” said facebook posts of Prime Minister’s Press Wing officials.
Unauthorized use of news, image, information, etc published by BD24Live.com is punishable by copyright law. Appropriate legal steps will be taken by the management against any person or body that infringes those laws.
Editor In Chief: Amirul Islam
House#35/10, Road#11, Sekhertek, Dhaka 1207
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 02-58157744
District Desk: 01552592502
News Desk: 09678677191
News Editor: 09678677190
Email: [email protected]
Comments: