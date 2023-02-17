PM has no Twitter account
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has no account on Twitter or any other social networking site.
Now, a Twitter account is being spread as the official account of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, which is not true at all, Prime Minister’s Assistant Press Secretary MM Emrul Kayas told BSS today.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina does not have any account on Facebook, Twitter or any other social media, he added.
So, all are requested not to be misguided in this regard.
