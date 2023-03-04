PM in Doha to attend UN LDC Conference

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today arrived in Qatar’s capital Doha to attend 5th United Nations Conference on Least Developed Countries (LDC5: From Potential to Prosperity).

A special VVIP flight (BG-325) of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the premier and her entourage members landed Hamad International Airport, Doha around 01:30pm local time.

High level representatives of Qatar government and Bangladesh Ambassador to Qatar Md Nazrul Islam received the prime minister.

Later, Sheikh Hasina was escorted to the place of residence in a ceremonial motorcade.

Earlier, the Biman flight took off from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka for Doha at 11:15am local time.