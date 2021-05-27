PM inaugurates 14-storey Dak Bhaban at Agargaon

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today inaugurated the 14-storey Dak Bhaban, the new administrative headquarters of the Bangladesh Postal Directorate having all the modern facilities, at Agargaon in the city.

Joining virtually the opening ceremony of the building, from her official Ganabhaban residence in the capital, she said that a developed and favourable working environment has been created for the employees of postal directorate with inauguration of the Dak Bhaban.

The Prime Minister, however, hoped that the Dak Bhaban would usher the work of the postal directorate into dynamism. She also released memorial postal stamps, marking the grand opening of the Bhaban.

In 2014, the ECNEC (Executive Committee of the National Economic Council) approved the proposal of constructing of the Dak Bhaban on 75 decimals of land of the postal directorate. The agency so far has been housed at a shared congested space at the three-storey General Post Office in Gulistan.

Apart from having Bangabandhu and Liberation War corners, the complex has a daycare centre, a hall room with the capacity of accommodating 200 people, a cafeteria and a library.

The remaining 11 floors will have rooms for the directorate general, directors and their staff while mobile banking services, call centers and central servers will be housed on the 13th floor.

Two basements having 150 feet height with car parking capacities have also been built in the establishment.

The exterior glass wall is transparent. The windows have roller blinds that are red on the outside and white on the inside, so that from outside the building looks red, but on the inside there is no red shade.

A portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman has been set up at the entrance of complex that has two letter-box shaped sentry sheds.

Sculptor Mrinal Haque has created an artificial fountain at the center of the courtyard.

Mrinal has also created 12 murals of commemorative stamps portraying the Father of the Nation, four national leaders, seven martyred war heroes and the Liberation War of 1971.

Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar spoke on the occasion while Secretary of Posts and Telecommunications Division Md Afzal Hossain gave the welcome address from the Dak Bhaban, Agargaon in the city.

State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak and Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Posts Telecommunications and IT Ministry AKM Rahmatullah, among others, were present at Dak Bhaban.

PM’s Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus moderated the function while PMO (Prime Minister’s Office) Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah was present, among others, at the Ganabhaban end.

An audio-video presentation was screened on the development of the Bangladesh Postal Directorate.