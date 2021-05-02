PM launches cash disbursement among pandemic-hit people

File Photo

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today launched the second phase of cash support disbursement among 36.50 lakh families hit hard by the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The premier joined the inauguration ceremony virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban where the district administrations of Chattogram, Bhola and Joypurhat were connected.

Each beneficiary family is receiving Taka 2,500 as Eid gift from the Prime Minister in this pandemic gripped difficult time and a total amount of Taka 912.50 crore has been allocated for it.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said Awami League (AL), established by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, always stands beside the country’s people whenever it remains in power or in opposition.

“Our (AL) all endeavors are how could we stand beside the destitute people and we are continuing our efforts,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina said following the footsteps of Bangabandhu, the AL always wants to stand beside the people and serve them in their bad time.

She mentioned that Bangladesh Chhatra League, Jubo League, Krishak League, Swechasebak League and other associate bodies of AL have stood beside the people in their every necessity in this Covid-19 situation such as medical treatment, taking sick people to hospital, funeral, supplying food to people’s house, paddy harvesting and so on.

The premier said many people wanted strong opposition party in the country. The AL was also in the opposition and then it worked for people and rushed to the people during any disaster, she added.

She questioned where the opposition party is at this time of disaster though that party tries to oust the government through statements and arson attacks regularly.

In the first day, a total of 22,895 families have received Taka 2,500 each like previous year (first wave of Covid-19) with Eid greetings of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. And the remaining families would receive it within May 5.

The disbursement of cash support is being channeled through G2P (Government-to-Person) using mobile financial services (MFSs) operators- Nagad, bKash, Rocket and SureCash.

Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus moderated the function at Ganabhaban where AL Publicity and Publication Secretary Dr. Abdus Sobhan Golap, MP, Senior Secretary of Finance Division Abdur Rouf Talukder and Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Secretary Md. Tofazzel Hossain Miah, among others, were present.