PM leaves Doha for home
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina left here for Dhaka after attending the 5th United Nations Conference on Least Developed Countries (LDC5: From Potential to Prosperity).
“A special VVIP flight (BG-126) of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the prime minister and her entourage members departed from Hamad International Airport in Doha around 08:00am local time.”
High level representatives of Qatar government and Bangladesh Ambassador to Qatar Md Nazrul Islam saw her off at the airport.
The flight is scheduled to reach Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka around 03.00 pm (BD time).
Earlier, on March 4, the premier reached the Qatar’s capital to attend the LDC5 conference.
