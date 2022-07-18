PM leaves London for Paris
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today left here for French capital Paris wrapping up her official visit to Glasgow and London.
“A VVIP flight (BG-2106) of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the premier
and her entourage members departed from the Heathrow International Airport of
London at 09:24am (London local time),” Prime Minister’s Press Secretary Ihsanul
Karim told BSS.
Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem saw the prime
minister off at the airport.
The flight is scheduled to reach Charles de Gaulle airport in France at
11:15am (Paris local time) today.
Earlier on November 3, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived in London, the
capital of United Kingdom (UK), from Glasgow after attending World Leaders
Summit at the COP26 and other events.
On October 31, she reached Glasgow on a two-week visit to the UK and
France.
