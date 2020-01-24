Home / National / Details

PM mourns death of AL MP Abdul Mannan

18 January 2020, 2:20:51

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Awami League leader and parliament member Abdul Mannan. In a condolence message, the prime minister recalled with profound respect the contributions of the former president of Bangladesh Chhatra League to different democratic movements.

“Bangladesh Awami League has lost an efficient organiser and sincere worker in the death of a politician like him,” she said. Sheikh Hasina prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family. Abdul Mannan, who was elected the MP from Bogura -1 constituency, died at a hospital in Dhaka this morning after suffering from a cardiac arrest.

