PM mourns death of Debidwar AL president Jainal Abedin
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Debidwar Upazila Awami League president Jainal Abedin.
In a condolence message, the Prime Minister prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.
Jainal Abedin also Debidwar upazila parishad chairman died at 6pm today while undergoing treatment at a city hospital. He was 81.
