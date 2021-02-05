PM mourns death of Father Peixotto
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of former principal of Notre Dame College and treasurer of Notre Dame University Bangladesh, Father Joseph S Peixotto.
In a condolence message, Sheikh Hasina said the nation will remember the contribution of Father Peixotto in the country’s education sector.
The premier prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.
