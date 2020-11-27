PM mourns death of football legend Diego Maradona
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today expressed her profound shock and sorrow at the death of Argentine football legend Diego Armando Maradona.
In a condolence message, the premier said, “This Argentine player, one of the best in the history of football, will always be remembered in the hearts of football fans around the world.”
She added: “His (Maradona) expertise in football will help inspire the future football players.”
The head of the government prayed for salvation of the departed soul and conveyed sympathy to the bereaved family.
One of the greatest footballers of all time, Maradona died at his home in Argentina aged 60 after suffering a heart attack on Wednesday.
Regarded as one of the greatest players in the football history, Maradona became a household name after inspiring his country to World Cup glory in 1986 in Mexico.
