PM mourns death of Hefazat chief Ahmad Shafi

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of eminent Islamic thinker and Amir of Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh Allama Shah Ahmad Shafi.

In a condolence message, the prime minister said Allama Shafi made important contributions to preaching and expansion of Islamic education in the country.

“Besides, Allama Shafi played a role in modernisation of Qaumi madrasa education system,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.

Allama Shafi passed away at Asgar Ali Hospital in the capital this evening. He was flown to Dhaka from Chattogram by a helicopter this afternoon after his condition deteriorated.

Earlier, Allama Shafi was rushed to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) on Thursday night and admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital as his pressure and pulse rate decreased.