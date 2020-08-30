PM mourns death of noted journalist Rahat Khan

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of eminent journalist and litterateur Rahat Khan.

In a condolence message, the prime minister with profound respect recalled Rahat Khan’s outstanding contributions to the fields of journalism and literature.

“His (Rahat Khan) death is an irreparable loss to these fields,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina also prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.

Rahat Khan, who won the Ekushey Padak , breathed his last around 8:30 pm today at his Eskaton Garden residence in the capital at the age of 80.