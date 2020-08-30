PM mourns death of noted journalist Rahat Khan
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of eminent journalist and litterateur Rahat Khan.
In a condolence message, the prime minister with profound respect recalled Rahat Khan’s outstanding contributions to the fields of journalism and literature.
“His (Rahat Khan) death is an irreparable loss to these fields,” she said.
Sheikh Hasina also prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.
Rahat Khan, who won the Ekushey Padak , breathed his last around 8:30 pm today at his Eskaton Garden residence in the capital at the age of 80.
Unauthorized use of news, image, information, etc published by BD24Live.com is punishable by copyright law. Appropriate legal steps will be taken by the management against any person or body that infringes those laws.
Comments: