PM opens 100 bridges

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today inaugurated 100 bridges in 25 districts for traffic in her government’s efforts to establish direct road connectivity to further strengthen the country’s economy.

“It is an historical event to open 100 bridges at a time. It will contribute to country’s socio-economic development,” she said while virtually inaugurating the bridges from her official Ganabhaban residence here.

The bridges, constructed at a cost of over Tk 879 crore, established direct road connectivity with the capital as they made 33 routes free from ferry services that will make road communication smooth, quicker, easier and safer.

Of the bridges, 46 are in Chattogram division, 17 in Sylhet division, 14 in Barishal division, seven each in Dhaka and Rajshahi division, six in Mymensingh division and three in Rangpur division.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader spoke on the occasion.

PM’s Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus moderated the function while Road Transport and Highways Division Secretary A B M Amin Ullah Nuri gave a brief description of the bridges.

A video-documentary on the bridges was screened on the occasion.