PM opens 2-day first-ever revenue conference

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today inaugurated a two-day revenue conference-2023 aimed at developing the country’s revenue management system.

She opened the conference, first of its kind in the country, at a function held at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in the city.

Internal Resources Division Senior Secretary and National Board of Revenue (NBR) Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem and its Member Dr Abdul Mannan Shikder spoke at the function.

A video documentary on the activities of the NBR was screened on the occasion.

Three seminars on value added tax (VAT), customs and income tax will be held marking the conference.

There will be information booths on these issues to let the people know more about VAT, customs and income tax. At the same time, awareness about online services will also increase.