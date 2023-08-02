PM opens 27 dev schemes in Rangpur

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today inaugurated 27 newly constructed development schemes and laid foundation stone of five others including Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Novo Theatre at a cost of over TK 2000 crore in the district.

She opened the development projects at a grand rally at the Rangpur Zilla School ground here this afternoon that turned into a human sea with participation of tens of thousands of people.

The projects under different ministries, divisions and Rangpur City Corporation are expected to contribute to the socio-economic uplift of the region and to the national economy.

The projects which foundation stone were laid are: the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Novo Theatre, Rangpur Regional office of Bangladesh Public Service Commission Secretariat, Bitac Centre of Rangpur district, women hostel for Rangpur Medical College and regional office of Barind Multipurpose Development Authority (BMDA).

The premier opened five development programmes under Youth and Sports Ministry. These are- Sheikh Russell Media Centre, Sheikh Russell Indoor Stadium, Sheikh Russell Swimming Pool, Rangpur Palichara Stadium and Divisional Women Sports Complex.

The inaugurated projects under Rangpur City Corporation are – Rangpur City Central Bus Terminal, Rangpur City Asphalt Plant and Store Yard.

Under Agriculture Ministry, the projects are – The Nalaya River Re-excavation (19.14 kilometres), Alaikumari River Re-excavation (19.24 kilometre), Noimulla Beel Re-excavation (14.57 acre), Chithli Feel Re-excavation (19.63 acres), Varardaha and Patuakamri Beel Re-excavation (22.89 acres).

The projects under the Local Government and Rural Development and Cooperatives Ministry are – development works of road from Pirgacha upazila’s Chowdhurani GC to Shathibari R&H, Rehabilitation works of road from Pirgacha upazila’s Vendabari to Khalashpir GC, Rehabilitation works of road from Kaunia upazila’s Tepamdhupur GC to Paotana GC, construction of 96 metre bridge over Ghaghat river at Gopalganj Ghat in Mithapukur Upazila, construction of 40 metre bridge on Burirhaat GC- Kakina R&H road in Gangachara upazila and construction works of Pallimari government primary school cum shelter in Kaunia upazila.

The projects under Health Engineering Department are – Rangpur Medical College Multipurpose Building, Helencha 10-bed Mother and Child Welfare Centre at Mithapukur upazila in Rangpur, office of Divisional Health Director of Rangpur Division, Matharganj 10-bed Mother and Child Welfare Centre at Pirganj upazila in Rangpur, 14 No Chatra 10-bed Mother and Child Welfare Centre at Pirganj upazila in Rangpur, 10 bed Begum Rokeya Modern Hospital of Payraband union of Mithapukur upazila in Rangpur and Khalashpir 10-bed Mother and Child Welfare Centre at Pirganj upazila in Rangpur.

The other projects are – the preservation of 2,540 metre river banks in Pirganj upazila and office building of inspection of Rangpur Factories and Organizations.

Of the development projects, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Novo Theatre is one of the most important schemes.

The 10-storey Novo Theatre is being built on 10 acres of land in Rangpur Upshohor around six kilometre away from Rangpur town at a cost of TK 417 crore.

The Novo Theatre will help ensure socio-economic uplift of the locality further and will generate employment.

The government has already built Bangabandhu Novo Theatre in Dhaka while four others are being built in Barishal, Rangpur, Rajshahi and Khulna.

The construction works of the Novo Theatre in Rajshahi have almost been completed and it is likely to be opened within the next one or two months.

Each division will get a Novo Theatre as per Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s pledge.