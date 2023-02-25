PM opens 43 development schemes in Gopalganj

Prime Minister and Awami League (AL) President Sheikh Hasina today inaugurated 43 development projects and laid five others foundation stones at a cost of Taka 329 crore to ensure overall development of her home district Gopalganj.

She opened the projects after unveiling a plaque by pressing a button at a grand public rally held at Talimpur Telihati High School ground in Sadullapur Union arranged by Kotalipara Upazila AL.

Senior AL leaders accompanied her while opening the development schemes.

Earlier, on her arrival at the rally venue 12:40pm, the mammoth gathering warmly welcomed the premier by chanting slogans as she, in reply, waved her hands to the crowd.

A festive mood prevails across the district centering the arrival of the prime minister to Kotalipara.

Sheikh Hasina, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) of the Gopalganj-3 (Tungipara-Kotalipara) constituency, addresses the public gathering here four years after she spoke at an election rally on December 12, 2018.

The previous polls rally was held at the Sheikh Lutfar Rahman Adarsh Government College ground in Kotalipara Upazila.

The 43 development projects include two rural piped water supply schemes – one at Dumuria union in Tungipara upazila and another at Ramshil union in Kotalipara upazila, 24 meter RCC girder bridge on Gopalpur UP Office-Kajulia UP via Boraihati Polshair Bazar Road and 99 meter girder bridge on Kushli GC-Dharabashail GC via Mitradanga, Sonakhali Road in Tungipara upazila, four-storey Shuagram Bohumukhi High School at Kotalipara, three-storey girls hostel (100 beds) at Sheikh Hasina Adarsha Degree College at Kotalipara, four-storey academic building of Kotalipara SN Institution, Kotalipara Poura Kitchen Market and Sheikh Russel Library at Bhangarhat Talimpur Telihati High School at Kotalipara upazila built by Kotalipara Upazila Parishad, ‘Mukta Manch’ in the ancestral home of poet Sukanta Bhattacharya at Kotalipara, flood shelter center at Uttar Kotalipara Rammohon High School at Kotalipara, one-storey commercial building having 10-storey foundation at Boro Bazar in Gopalganj Sadar.

The prime minister laid foundation stones of Gopalganj Zilla Tathya Complex Bhaban and Kotalipara Model Mosque and Islamic Cultural Centre under Public Works Department, Radhaganj Union Bhangarhat Bazar Development and Mural Construction on 1971 Liberation War at Kotalipara Upazila under Local Government Engineering Department and building Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s mural at 11 union parishads under Kotalipara Upazila Parishad.

Immediately after attending the rally, she will pay rich tributes and offer prayers at the mausoleum of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Tungipara.

The premier, who had reached Gopalganj by road after crossing the Padma Bridge this morning for a day-long visit to her home district, is scheduled to leave for Dhaka this afternoon.