PM opens Bangamata Fazilatun Nesa Bridge in Pirojpur
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today inaugurated the much-hyped “Bangamata Begum Fazilatun Nesa Mujib 8th Bangladesh-China Friendship Bridge” over Kacha River at Bekutia in Pirojpur.
She opened the 1,493-metre bridge joining a function virtually from her office in the capital this morning.
With the opening of the bridge, dreams of millions of the country’s southwestern region was materialised as it established direct road connectivity between Khulna and Barishal divisions.
The construction of the bridge started on November 1 in 2018. The Roads and Highways Department constructed the “Bangamata Begum Fazilatun Nesa Mujib the 8th Bangladesh-China Friendship Bridge” at a cost of Taka 894.08 crore.
The Chinese government provided Tk 654.80 crore as project assistance for the bridge while the Bangladesh government spent Tk 239.80 crore.
The bridge helps establish direct road connectivity among Kuakata Sea beach, Payra deep sea port, Mongla sea port and the country’s largest land port Benapole.
