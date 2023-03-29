PM opens first-ever land conference, 7 initiatives

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today inaugurated the country’s first-ever three-day National Land Conference at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) here.

The Prime Minister also launched seven other initiatives of the land ministry in the programme, arranged by the Ministry of Land.

Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury, MP, Law Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq, and Law Secretary Md Golam Sarwar, spoke at the function.

Land Secretary Md Mustafizur Rahman, PAA gave the address of welcome while Assistant Commission (Land) of Rajbari Sadar Upazila Nurjahan Akhter Sathi expressed her feelings on behalf of the assistant commissioners.

A video documentary on the activities of the land ministry was screened at the function.

The aim of the conference is to highlight the role of the Land Ministry in building a smart Bangladesh and find out the future challenges of digitisation of land services.

Other objectives of the National Land Conference, include informing citizens, government agencies, and stakeholders about the steps taken by the Ministry of Land, creating awareness among people about land management, and giving an idea about the existing laws and regulations related to land.

One of the seven initiatives is Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Monument and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Guchhagram Complex, which was set up at Ramgatti in Lakshmipur, a memorable place visited by the Father of the Nation.

The remaining six initiatives are Registration-Mutation Interconnection, Smart Land Map, Smart Land Records, Smart Land Pedia, Smart Land Service Centre and Union Land Office.

Four seminars/panel discussions on various topics related to land management, such as ‘Field Administration in Smart Land Management’, ‘Sairat and Khas Land Management’, ‘Acquisition Management, Government Cases, and Government Procurement Management’, and ‘Bangladesh Digital Survey’, are scheduled to take place during the conference.

The second and third-day activities of the conference will be held at BIAM Foundation in the capital.