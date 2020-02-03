PM opens int’l conference on achieving SDGs and adopting IR 4.0

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the 23rd national convention of the IDEB and the international conference of the “Skills Readiness for Achieving SDGs and Adopting IR 4.0” this morning. Opening the IDEB convention and three-day international conference at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) here, the premier wished

every success of the programmes.

Institute of Diploma Engineers, Bangladesh (IDEB) in association with the Education Ministry organised the conference. At the outset of the programme, a one minute silence was observed as a mark of profound respect to the memories of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and other martyrs of the August 15, 1975 carnage, the four national leaders, martyrs of the Liberation War of 1971 and Language Movement of 1952.