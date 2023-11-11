PM opens, lays foundation stones of 18 development projects

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today inaugurated 15 completed development projects, including Matarbari Ultra Super Critical Coal-Fired Power Project (2×600), and laid foundation stones of three other projects involving Taka 53467 crore.

Prior to addressing a grand public meeting at Matarbari in Moheshkhali, she unveiled the inaugural plaque of the development projects around 3:45 in the afternoon.

Earlier in the morning, she opened the 102-kilometer long Dohazari-Cox’s Bazar Rail Line and the iconic oyster-shaped Cox’s Bazar Railway Station.

The already completed projects are: Bridge over Bakkhali River, Connecting Kutubdia Island to National Grid through Submarine Cable, Cox’s Bazar Aiport Development (first phase), Ukhiya Waste to Power Generation Project, 40 technical training centres in 40 upazilas and one Institute of Marine Technology in Chattogram, academic buildings of four schools, tourist bus services, one stop service centre for tourists, expansion and development work of Chakaria Bir Mukti Joddha Shaheed Abdul Hamid Municipal Bus Terminal, Kutubdia Thanda Chowkidar Para RCC Girder Bridge, and Gorakghata-Shaplapur Janatabazar Road in Maheshkhali.

The projects of which the foundation stones were laid are: Teknaf Multipurpose Disaster Resilient Shelter cum Isolation Centre, construction of 184 bridge RCC Girder Bridge Construction on Nanda Khali under Ramu Upazila, and Building Construction Project under Cub Scouting Expansion Scheme in District Primary Schools.