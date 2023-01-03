PM opens Police Week-2023

She opened the police week in person in the capital’s Rajarbagh Police Lines, after a gap of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The premier reviewed the parade of the Bangladesh Police by riding on an open jeep and took the salute. Different police contingents staged a spectacular parade to mark the police week.

She later handed over Bangladesh Police Medal (BPM) Bravery, President Police Medal (PPM) Bravery, BPM-Service and PPM-Service to 115 police officials for making the police force proud by setting exemplary standards of bravery and commitment endangering their lives in the year 2022.

Of them, 15 have received the BPM-Bravery and 25 got the PPM-Bravery while 25 got BPM Service and 50 got the PPM-Service awards.

On her arrival at the venue, the premier was received by Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, Public Security Division Senior Secretary Md. Aminul Islam Khan and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun.

Cabinet members, parliament members and senior government officials were present.

At the outset of the programme, the national anthem was played.