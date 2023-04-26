PM opens VVIP terminal at HSIA
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today inaugurated the newly constructed VVIP terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA).
She opened the VVIP terminal this morning before she flew for Tokyo on the first leg of her two-week tri-nation official visit to Japan, the USA and the UK.
Unveiling the screen of the terminal’s plaque, the premier joined a munajat. Cabinet members and high government officials were present.
Sheikh Hasina went to Japan on a four-day visit from April 25 to 28 at the invitation of Japanese counterpart Kishida Fumio.
The premier is expected to return home on May 09 next after visiting the USA and the UK.
