PM orders executing Kuwait’s proposal to build petroleum refinery in Bangladesh

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today asked the authorities concerned to implement the Kuwait’s proposal to set up petroleum refinery in Bangladesh.

“Work to implement Kuwait’s proposal to build petroleum refinery in Bangladesh,” she said.

The prime minister said this while Kuwait Ambassador to Bangladesh Faisal Mutlaq Aladwani paid a courtesy call on her at the latter’s official Ganabhaban residence here this morning.

PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed the newsmen after the meeting.

The prime minister also instructed to hold the Bangladesh-Kuwait Joint Commission meeting at the quickest possible time.

The Kuwait envoy apprised the premier that the joint commission’s foreign minister level meeting will be held in Kuwait soon.

Kuwait Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah expressed interest to build a petroleum refinery in Bangladesh during a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the sideline of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session last year.

The prime minister said her government has already allocated a land for establishing the refinery.

She thanked the Kuwaiti government for taking special care of Bangladesh military contingent and Bangladeshi expatriate workers.

During the meeting, the premier said Bangladesh and Kuwait have special relations, adding, “Kuwaiti people are in the hearts of Bangladeshi people.”

She said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had established the relations of Kuwait and Bangladesh.

She appreciated Kuwait’s support to Bangladesh’s development programme recalling Kuwait’s contribution to Bangladesh’s reserve in 1996 which was repaid later.

The prime minister said Bangladeshi workers in Kuwait are contributing to the economy of both Kuwait and Bangladesh.

She conveyed her regards to the Amir of Kuwait.

Kuwait ambassador said his country will assist Bangladesh in its development projects.

Ambassador-at-Large M Ziauddin and senior secretary of Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Md. Tofazzel Hossain Miah were present.