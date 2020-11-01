PM orders proper screening, quarantine of returnees from abroad

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today asked the authorities concerned to ensure proper screening and compulsory quarantine of the returnees from abroad in the wake of the second wave of COVID-19 in Europe and many countries of the world.

“The time has come once again to make sure proper screening and (compulsory) quarantine of the returnees from abroad. Measures as taken before would have to be put in place again at each of the airports and other ports across the country to confirm whether anyone is entering the country with coronavirus,” she said.

The prime minister said this while addressing a function as the chief guest marking the “Bangabandhu National Youth Day-2020” organized by the Youth and Sports Ministry from her official Ganabhaban residence through a video conference.

She added: “We have to ensure proper protection of the people of our country and I hope that you (concerned government officials) will do that.”

In this connection, Sheikh Hasina said many countries of the Europe have witnessed massive surge of the Covid-19 and was forced to introduce lockdown system again.

The premier however reminded all that they had earlier announced 31 points directives when the coronavirus was first approaching towards Bangladesh last March following its outbreak in Europe.

She continued that they had also announced 21 stimulus packages of Taka 1,12,633 crore mainly to keep running the country’s economy facing the worldwide stalemate due to the outbreak of the Covid-19.

“The world has got stuck due to the pandemic. We are taking all the measures bearing in mind that our economy isn’t stuck because of the lethal virus. For that reason, the country’s economy is still functioning. Many developed countries even can’t do this,” she said.

The premier once again urged the countrymen to follow the health guidelines properly to be protected from the virus, saying, “Wear mask in any kind of gathering to be protected from the coronavirus.”

On behalf of the Prime Minister, State Minister for Youth and Sports Md Zahid Ahsan Russel, MP, handed over Bangabandhu National Youth Award that included cash, certificate and crest to twenty one successful self-employed youths and five successful youth organisers in recognition to their exemplary contribution to creating employment for others at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium here.

Youth and Sports Secretary Mohammad Akhter Hossain gave the welcome address while two awardees Saifur Rahman and Samia Rahman expressed their feelings of winning the award on the occasion.

Commemorative stamps and envelopes were also unveiled on the occasion of Bangabandhu National Youth Day-2020 which is being observed across the country with the theme of “Mujib Borsho er Ahoban, Jubo Karmasangsthan”.

The youth day is observed on first November every year while the day has been named Bangabandhu National Youth Day on the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The Prime Minister urged the youths to stay away from drug, militancy and terrorism, reiterating her government’s tougher stance against the social menaces.

“There is a scope to make some quick buck by getting yourselves involved in drug, militancy and terrorism. But remember, there is no security of life there. And keep it in mind that our stance against the misdeeds will be tougher,” she cautioned the youths.

Describing the youths as the country’s guardians of the future, the PM called upon the young generation to be patriotic and dutiful and good human beings, saying that today’s youths can take the country to a desired level of development by utilizing their talents.

“We have a target to build our youths infusing the ideology of Father of the Nation,” she said.

The PM recalled the contribution of the youths to every achievement of the nation and their recent initiatives of cutting the paddy of the farmers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Referring to various measures taken by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s government for the development of the youths, she said after the assassination of Bangabandhu along with most of the family members, the military dictator Ziaur Rahman gave the students arms and money in a bid to use them to cling to power.

The Prime Minister said after taking office, her government has so far created employment for two crore youths and sent the maximum number of workers abroad, adding that after assuming office they have taken measures in a planned way to generate employment.

In this connection, she said her government has been building 100 economic zones, high tech parks, software technology parks and IT training centres which will generate huge employments upon their completion.

She said imparting education on IT to youths is the most important thing as it has huge potential in generating employment, adding that freelancers are emerging in the country after taking IT education from the government IT centres.

The Prime Minister said the freelancers can do the work of any foreign firm residing at their village homes and earn foreign currency.

But the problem with the freelancers is that they have no social recognition and for this reason they have to face difficulties in getting married and enrolling their children in schools, she said

The PM said that they have consulted with Sajeeb Wazed Joy (PM’s information and communication technology affairs adviser), ICT Ministry and concerned people to find a way out to give recognition to the freelancers.

Besides, the premier said, her government has taken various mega projects like construction of the Padma Bridge and metro rail along with setting up community clinics and digital centres across the country, which have already created huge employments.

The PM said that they have established Karmosangsthan Bank, Probashi Kallyan Bank, Palli Sanchoy Bank, and SME Foundation mainly to create scopes for the youths to take loan to initiate a business enterprise instead of running after the jobs at home and abroad.

“Don’t run after employments rather be entrepreneurs and arrange jobs for others, ” she said and suggested the youths to go abroad after going through a scrutiny through the proper channels like Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry.

The premier said they have attached priority to technical education as youths having technical education have the chance to get jobs at home and abroad.

All the measures that the government has been taking is to give the future generation a better and dignified life so that they could build the country as a developed and prosperous one free from hunger and poverty envisioned by the Father of the Nation.