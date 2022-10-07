PM pays homage to Bangabandhu at Tungipara

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today paid rich tributes and offered prayers at the mausoleum of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Tungipara.

Accompanied by her younger sister Sheikh Rehana, the premier this morning offered Fateha and joined a munajat (prayer) seeking eternal peace of departed souls of Father of the Nation and other martyrs of August 15, 1975 carnage.

Prayers were also offered seeking divine blessings for good health and long life of Sheikh Hasina and her family members as well as continued peace, progress and prosperity of the country.

PM’s Assistant Press Secretary MM Emrul Kayas, who is accompanying the premier, confirmed BSS. Earlier, the prime minister paid rich tributes to Bangabandhu by placing a wreath at his mausoleum.

After laying the wreath, she stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of the architect of the independence, who was brutally killed by some disgruntled army men on the dreadful night of 15 August, 1975 along with most of his family members.

Family members of the prime minister were present at that time.

The prime minister reached Tungipara in Gopalganj at 10.10am by road after crossing the Padma Bridge.

On the way to Tungipara, Sheikh Rehana, younger daughter of the Father of the Nation, paid the toll for 17 vehicles.

The premier is scheduled to leave Tungipara for Dhaka this afternoon.