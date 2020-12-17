PM pays homage to martyrs of Liberation War

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today paid rich tributes to the martyrs of the Liberation War by placing wreaths at the National Memorial in Savar, on the outskirts of Dhaka, marking the 50th Victory Day.

On behalf of the premier, her Military Secretary Major General Naqib Ahmed Chowdhury placed the floral wreaths at the altar of the memorial around 6:34 in the morning to pay homage to the great heroes of the country.

The Day is being observed nationwide on a limited scale due to a fresh surge of the Corona cases intensified with cold.