PM pays tributes to Dr S A Samad
File Photo
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today paid rich tributes to Bangabandhu’s private secretary and valiant freedom fighter Dr Syed Abdus Samad, who subsequently served as the principal secretary during her government’s 1996-2001 tenure.
On behalf of the Premier, her Military Secretary Major General Naquib Ahmed Chowdhury paid the homage by placing a wreath on his coffin at Baridhara Jame-Masjid and Islamic Centre in the capital at 10am, said the Press Wing of the Prime Minister.
Dr S A Samad died at his Baridhara residence here on Wednesday at the age of 79.
“He died while asleep at his Baridhara residence,” Jamilur Rab, nephew of Dr Samad, told BSS.
He said Samad, a life-long bachelor, died a day after he was released from a city hospital receiving treatment for brain complications, and added that Dr Samad was in a recovery stage.
Rab said Samad would be buried at his family graveyard in Gafargaon upazila of Mymensingh following a second nanaz-e-zanaja after Zohr prayers.
