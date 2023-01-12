PM receives ‘IDF Global Ambassador for Diabetes’ title

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today received the medal and citation of IDF Global Ambassador for Diabetes.

She has been offered the first-ever ‘Honorary title of the Global Ambassador for Diabetes’ in recognition of her role to ensure affordable access to health care for patients with diabetes and other non-communicable diseases during the opening ceremony of the IDF world diabetes congress held in Lisbon, Portugal on 5 December 2022.

PM’s Speechwriter M Nazrul Islam briefed newsmen about the development.

The Prime Minister accepted the title during a call on by IDF President Professor Akhtar Hussain on 24 August 2022 at Ganabhaban, Dhaka.

Bangladesh Ambassador to Portugal accepted the title on her behalf.

Foreign Minister AKM Abdul Momen, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Md Tofazzal Hossain and Senior Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen handed over the medal and the citation.