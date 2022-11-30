PM reiterates Bangladesh’s anti-terrorism stance as Indian envoy calls on

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today reiterated Bangladesh‘s stance against terrorism as India’s newly appointed high commissioner in Dhaka Pranay Verma called on her.

“The Awami League (government) never ever pampers terrorism and it never allows using of Bangladesh soil for the purpose,” a PMO spokesman quoted her as saying at a briefing after Verma made the courtesy call at her Ganobhaban official residence.

The premier said her government believed that terrorism has no religion and boundary.

Sheikh Hasina, the spokesman said, expected that Bangladesh and India could resolve all outstanding issues including Teesta river water sharing through dialogue.

She urged the Indian businessmen to come up with their investment to 100 economic zones of her country.

According to the spokesman Verma said Bangladesh always gets highest priority from his country as it has a policy for its neighbouring countries.

“India has a policy for its neighbouring countries. In this regard, Bangladesh has the highest priority. Bangladesh always gets priority in any case,” he said.

The envoy called Bangladesh as “a very good friend” of India and said the two neighjbours would work together to curb terrorism in this region.

Verma said trade and connectivity between Bangladesh and India have increased remarkably in recent times.

The spokesman said during the meeting, Sheikh Hasina and Verma also discussed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) for facilitating economic relations between the two neighbouring countries.

Prime Minister’s Deputy Press Secretary KM Shakhawat Moon briefed the reporters after the meeting.

Verma said India will cooperate with Bangladesh in power and energy sector.

He appreciated the socio-economic development of Bangladesh under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Stating that Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman dedicated his entire life to the people of the country, Sheikh Hasina said following the Bangabandhu’s dedication, she herself is also devoting her life to the countrymen.

Ambassador-at-large Mohammad Ziauddin and Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus were present.