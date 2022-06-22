PM reiterates call to follow health guidelines

Prime Minister and Leader of the House Sheikh Hasina reiterated her call to the countrymen particularly the lawmakers to follow the health guidelines properly as she joined a discussion

on an obituary motion at parliament.

“It is truly a matter of shock that we have lost so many lawmakers of the parliament. We don’t want to take any such condolence motion,” she said. Taking part in the discussion on the obituary reference at the death of Jatiya Party lawmaker from the reserved seat for women Prof Masuda M Rashid

Chowdhury, the Premier said, “Two lawmakers passed away at the first two consecutive days of this parliament session and today another parliamentarian died”.

Professor Chowdhury passed away early yesterday while undergoing treatment at city’s Birdem hospital. Sheikh Hasina added: “All including the people who received vaccines will have to follow the health guidelines properly particularly during the period of Coronavirus pandemic.”

Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury moved the condolence motion to the 14th session of the 11th parliament. The motion was later adopted unanimously.

Today’s session of the parliament has been adjourned till 10:30am tomorrow after adoption of the obituary reference over the death of Chowdhury to pay last respect to her as per the tradition.

Sheikh Hasina said, “Masuda M Rashid Chowdhury could have contributed more to the society if she had been alive. Her death is a great loss to the society.”

The Prime Minister said she (Masuda) was also a political leader, social worker, women entrepreneur, artist, a university teacher and a knowledgeable person. “Her multifaceted talent will inspire our womenfolk alongside giving them strength and courage to go ahead,” she continued.

The Prime Minister prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family and also wished good health of everyone staying at home and abroad.

Awami League lawmakers Moslem Uddin Ahmed, Md Abdus Sobhan Miah, Syeda Zohra Alauddin, Simeen Hussain Rimi and Waseqa Ayesha Khan took part in the discussion.

Among Jatiya Party lawmakers, Deputy Opposition Leader GM Quader, Opposition Chief Whip Moshiur Rahman Ranga, Barrister Anisul Islam Mahmud, Kazi Firoz Rashid, Nazma Akther and Shamim Haider Patwary and BNP lawmaker Harunur Rashid, also spoke on the occasion.

A one-minute silence was observed at the parliament to show respect to the deceased lawmaker. Enamul Haque, MP, conducted a munajat seeking eternal peace of the

departed soul.