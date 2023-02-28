PM seeks Argentina’s help in developing Bangladesh football

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today sought Argentina’s cooperation in developing Bangladesh football as the Latin American country’s visiting Minister for Foreign, International Trade and Worship Affairs Santiago Andres Cafiero paid a courtesy call on her.

“Help develop our football. Messi and Argentina football are very familiar up to our grassroots level,” PM’s Speechwriter M Nazrul Islam quoted her as saying in a media briefing after the meeting at her official Ganabhaban residence here.

According to Nazrul Islam, the premier also stressed boosting cooperation between Bangladesh and Argentina on various issues of mutual interests that include trade, commerce, economic, social, cultural and tourism sectors.

Expressing her government’s keenness on strengthening communication with Argentina, she said Dhaka is very much eager to bolster the existing relations with Buenos Aires.

The prime minister said the two nations can change fate of their peoples by advancing their socio-economic conditions through enhanced cooperation

In this connection, Sheikh Hasina said Argentina can buy RMG products, high quality pharmaceuticals, jute and jute goods, leather and footwear items from Bangladesh.

On the other hand, she said Bangladesh can import animal and vegetable fats, oil and oil seeds, fruits, dairy products and natural honey from Argentina.

She mentioned that her government is setting up 100 special economic zones across the country aimed at creating employments and making industrialisation.

The prime minister said her government is establishing strong connectivity infrastructure not only within the country but also with the neighboring countries.

Argentine minister Cafiero hoped that the economic, trade and business collaboration between the two countries will be scaled up with reopening Embassy of Argentina in Dhaka.

Argentina is very much happy with reopening its embassy in Dhaka, he said and thanked Bangladesh prime minister for providing cooperation to this end.

Appreciating the development of Bangladesh, he said, “We are highly impressed seeing the socio-economic development of Bangladesh.”

Noting that it is his first visit to Bangladesh, the Argentine foreign minister expressed his satisfaction saying she never thought that Bangladesh is so beautiful country.

Bangladesh mainly imports edible oil particularly soybean oil, animal and vegetable fats, oil seeds, fruits, grains, dairy products, bird eggs and natural honey.

Now, Bangladesh is a marketing hub in South Asia, Sheikh Hasina said.

Argentina first opened its embassy in Dhaka in 1974 but it was closed in 1978 by the military junta that ruled the country at that time.

The Argentina Embassy was reopened in Dhaka’s Banani area on Monday.

Sheikh Hasina said the whole world is going through sufferings caused by the impacts of the Covid-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war, economic sanctions and counter-sanctions.

Not only Bangladesh, but also many developed countries are suffering as the prices of food items and inflation went high significantly in the world, she said.

In this context, she expressed her thought that the sufferings of the people can be eased through enhancing cooperation and relations among friendly countries.

The visiting minister said the Argentine people are also suffering from high inflation due to the war and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Talking about the climate change, he said the member states of the global south forum will collectively fight against the climate change.

He also praised the role of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in fighting climate change.

Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Secretary Mohammad Salahuddin, Secretary (West) at the Foreign Ministry Shabbir Ahmad Chowdhury and non-resident Ambassador of Argentina to Bangladesh Hugo Gobbi were present.