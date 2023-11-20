বাংলা
National

PM seeks cooperation on tourism among Bangladesh-Nepal-Maldives

by Mir Shakil
written by Mir Shakil

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today stressed cooperation among Bangladesh, Nepal and Maldives for mutual benefits to flourish tourism.

“Bangladesh, Nepal and Maldives can have cooperation on tourism for mutual benefits,” she said.

The premier made the remarks while the outgoing Maldives High Commissioner to Bangladesh Shiruzimath Sameer called on her at the latter’s official Ganabhaban residence here.

“Discussion on tourism was held during the meeting,” PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told a news briefing after the meeting.

The prime minister also conveyed her regards to the newly elected Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu.

The envoy said Bangladesh has huge potential in tourism particularly in Cox’s Bazar which has the world’s longest sandy sea beach.

The Bangladesh premier said many Bangladeshi workers have been working in Maldives.

“They are contributing to both of the country’s economy,” she said.

The Maldives envoy thanked the prime minister for her government’s all-out support to discharge her duties during her tenure.

“Maldives and Bangladesh relations have reached a new height during her tenure,” she said.

Ambassador-at-large M Ziauddin and PM’s Principal Secretary M. Tofazzel Hossain Miah were present.

