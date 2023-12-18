PM seeks enhanced bilateral trade between Bangladesh, Kosovo

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said Bangladesh and Kosovo can increase bilateral trade for mutual benefits.

“There are a lot of opportunities to increase the volume of bilateral trade and Kosovo can be greatly benefitted by importing top quality ready-made garments and pharmaceutical products (from Bangladesh) at the affordable price,” she said.

She said this when Kosovo Ambassador to Bangladesh Guner Ureya paid the farewell call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official Ganabhaban residence here.

PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed the newsmen after the meeting.

The prime minister appreciated the role of the Kosovo envoy for improving the bilateral relations between the two countries during his tenure as first ambassador of his country.

The Kosovo envoy highly praised the unprecedented development of Bangladesh under the dynamic leadership of Sheikh Hasina in the last 15 years.

“Bangladesh will be big economy on the global stage in future,” he said.

The envoy also thanked the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and foreign office to help him complete his tenure in Bangladesh successfully.

He said 19000 Bangladeshi workers have been working in Kosovo.

PM’s Ambassador-at-Large M Ziauddin and PM’s Principal Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah, among others, were present.