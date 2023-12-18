বাংলা
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Top Posts
SUBSCRIBE NEWSLETTERS
Home National PM seeks enhanced bilateral trade between Bangladesh, Kosovo
National

PM seeks enhanced bilateral trade between Bangladesh, Kosovo

by Mir Shakil
written by Mir Shakil 3 views 1 minutes read

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said Bangladesh and Kosovo can increase bilateral trade for mutual benefits.

“There are a lot of opportunities to increase the volume of bilateral trade and Kosovo can be greatly benefitted by importing top quality ready-made garments and pharmaceutical products (from Bangladesh) at the affordable price,” she said.

She said this when Kosovo Ambassador to Bangladesh Guner Ureya paid the farewell call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official Ganabhaban residence here.

PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed the newsmen after the meeting.

The prime minister appreciated the role of the Kosovo envoy for improving the bilateral relations between the two countries during his tenure as first ambassador of his country.

The Kosovo envoy highly praised the unprecedented development of Bangladesh under the dynamic leadership of Sheikh Hasina in the last 15 years.

“Bangladesh will be big economy on the global stage in future,” he said.

The envoy also thanked the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and foreign office to help him complete his tenure in Bangladesh successfully.

He said 19000 Bangladeshi workers have been working in Kosovo.

PM’s Ambassador-at-Large M Ziauddin and PM’s Principal Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah, among others, were present.

You may also like

OIC states should work together for peace in Gaza: PM

4 killed as miscreants’ torch train in city

PM calls for resisting arsonists, killers

President hosts Victory Day reception at Bangabhaban

PM pays homage to Bangabandhu on Victory Day

BNP-Jamaat wants to stop country’s democratic progress: Quader

Our Company

bd24live.com is not only a online news portal. We are a family and work together for giving the better news around the world.

  • H 35/10, RD 11, Sekhertek, Dhaka, Bangladesh
  • Phone: (+88) 09678677191
  • Email: info@bd24live.com

About Links

Useful Links

Newsletter

Subscribe my Newsletter for new blog posts, tips & new photos. Let's stay updated!

Laest News

Security scare near Biden as car hits motorcade
PM calls for resisting arsonists, killers
President hosts Victory Day reception at Bangabhaban
PM pays homage to Bangabandhu on Victory Day

@2021 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by EMPERORSOFT

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin Youtube Email

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More