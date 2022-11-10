PM seeks EU steps to stop Russia-Ukraine war

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today urged the European Union (EU) leaders to take measures to end the Russia-Ukraine war as the entire world has been suffering from it.

She made the urge when a five-member delegation of the EU led by its Commissioner for Home Affairs YIva Johansson paid a call on her at her office here.

PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed the newsmen after the meeting.

During the meeting, the issues of migration including Rohingya and climate change were prominently discussed.

The prime minister said, “The huge number of forcibly displaced Rohingyas is a big burden for Bangladesh and their number is increasing everyday with the born of the new babies.”

The EU delegation leader YIva Johansson said her union would continue its support to Bangladesh on Rohingya issue.

She said the EU is currently hosting 4.5 million Ukrainian refugees.

Migration of Bangladeshi people by Mediterranean Sea with risking lives was also discussed at the meeting.

The prime minister said Bangladesh is trying its best to stop the migration.

While the EU leader said legal migration could create a win-win situation and ensure mutual benefit.

The EU delegation wanted to know how Bangladesh would face the impact of climate change.

In reply, Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh is able to manage any kind of disasters as it has taken various adaptation and mitigation programme with its own financing.

The premier expressed her resentment, saying the rich countries, who are responsible for global warming, don’t give their promised amount of money to the climate vulnerable countries.

“The rich countries don’t keep their promises,” she said.

The EU delegation leader highly praised the prime minister for carrying out great development of Bangladesh.

She also said Bangladesh and EU would celebrate their 50 years of diplomatic relations next year.

About women empowerment, the prime minister said her government is attaching topmost priority to the women empowerment.

“We have employed women in every sector and they are doing well,” she said.

She also said her government is working to ensure development at the grassroots level.

“Our main target is to ensure development up to the grassroots level,” she added.

PM’s Ambassador-at-Large Mohammad Ziauddin, PM’s Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus and EU Ambassador Charles Whiteley were present, among others.