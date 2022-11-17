PM seeks robust Singaporean investment in economic zones

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today urged Singaporean entrepreneurs to make larger investment in Bangladesh’s economic zones as Singapore expressed eagerness to work together on sustainable and renewable energy alongside exploring new areas of cooperation.

“Bangladesh is establishing 100 special economic zones across the country. I invite entrepreneurs of Singapore to invest in those economic zones,” she said.

The prime minister expressed her invitation when Singapore’s Minister for Transport and Minister in charge of Trade Relations S. Iswaran paid a courtesy call on her at her official Ganabhaban residence here this morning.

PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed the newsmen after the meeting.

The premier also stressed the need for establishing agro-processing industries in the economic zones.

The prime minister said Bangladesh has the longest sea-beach in the world as her country is building a new international airport in Cox’s Bazar with refueling facilities.

S. Iswaran said both the countries have potential to make cooperation in tourism sectors.

During the meeting, they discussed the 50 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The Singaporean minister said both Singapore and Bangladesh can work together to explore new areas of cooperation and set up a joint working group to find out potential areas.

He highly appreciated the development of Bangladesh, saying, “Bangladesh has advanced strongly under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina”.

Sheikh Hasina also praised the development of Singapore.

Ambassador-at-Large M Ziauddin and Senior Secretary of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Md. Tofazzel Hossain Miah were present.