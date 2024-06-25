PM seeks Sweden’s support for smooth LDC graduation

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today sought Sweden’s support for Bangladesh’s smooth transition and graduation from the least developed countries (LDCs).

“We want support and cooperation from Sweden for a smooth graduation and transition (from LDCs),” she said.

The Premier sought this support when Swedish Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexandra Berg Von Linde paid a farewell call on the Prime Minister at her Ganabhaban residence here.

Prime Minister’s Press Secretary Md Nayeemul Islam Khan briefed the reporters after the meeting.

He said that the Premier requested Sweden for providing GSP plus facilities for the smooth transition and graduation.

The envoy replied to the Premier that they also have interest in it.

Bangladesh has over billion dollar business with Sweden, mostly ready-made garments (RMG).

The Ambassador said that her country would extend cooperation in this sector (RMG), and especially they want to prioritise sustainability in social and environmental aspects due to their commitment to climate changes and environment.

About the Prime Minister’s Vision-2041, she said that Sweden would cooperate in Bangladesh’s digital journey.

The Premier urged Sweden to come up with investment in Bangladesh’s Special Economic Zone.

While the issue of Rohingyas was raised in the discussion, Sheikh Hasina expressed her concern about the internal conflict in Myanmar, which is deteriorating the situation there.

The envoy also agreed with the Premier, but she said they will not ask the forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals, Rohingyas to return to their homeland unless a favourable atmosphere prevails there.

Unless the conflicting situation is resolved in Myanmar and an atmosphere for Rohingyas’ safe return is created, they cannot ask them to go back, the Swedish envoy said.

The Prime Minister mentioned that each year some 30,000 new Rohingya babies are born in Bangladesh.

Sheikh Hasina said that local Bangladeshis are losing their jobs and the environment is suffering heavily due to the Rohingya influx.

“Rohingyas will get a better life in Bhashanchar as the government has made good arrangements with different facilities for Myanmar citizens,” the Premier said.

The envoy said that they have kept a special project in Cox’s Bazar for the host community to ensure a win-win situation for both the Rohingyas and the host community.

She also appreciated the generosity of the Prime Minister for hosting the Rohingya people for nearly seven years.

Mentioning that she came to Bangladesh during the period of the COVID-19 pandemic, Alexandra Berg Von Linde told the Premier that Bangladesh has demonstrated excellent management during the pandemic. “I witnessed the successful Covid-19 management of Bangladesh, which is highly laudable.”

She also highly appreciated women’s empowerment in Bangladesh, saying that Bangladeshi women are very resilient and strong.

The Ambassador said that democracy and human rights are their interests, and they want to extend more cooperation in these sectors to find out ways to bring improvement and transparency further.

She extended her gratitude to the Premier for extending all types of support and cooperation while discharging her duty in Bangladesh.

Ambassador-at-Large Mohammad Ziauddin and Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah, among others, were present.